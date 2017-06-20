Opening Arguments Set To Begin In Seth Williams Trial

June 20, 2017 6:49 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: Seth Williams, Seth Williams trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opening statements begin Tuesday morning in the federal corruption trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

On Monday, Williams spent the entire day in court as 137 potential jurors were pared down to 12 jurors and four alternates. Ten women and two men make up the jury. All the alternates are women, too.

They will decide if Williams is guilty of the 29 counts of bribery and corruption charges he’s facing.

Federal prosecutors say Williams accepted more than $34,000 in bribes in exchange for legal favors.

Prosecutors say those illegal gifts included tropical vacations, a car and a leather couch.

Williams is also accused of misusing city vehicles and campaign funds and stealing $20,000 intended for his mother’s nursing home care.

Judge Paul Diamond pledged a speedy timeline, but told the jury the trial could still last up to three to four weeks.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing and has refused to step down as district attorney.

More from Trang Do
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch