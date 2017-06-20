BREAKING: Reports: Explosion At Belgian Train Station Watch CBSN Coverage 

Brussels Central Station Incident: Individual Neutralized

June 20, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Belgian, Brussels Central Station

BRUSSELS (CNN) — Belgian Police said the situation is under control at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after reports of large explosions.

“Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral … Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB,” police said on Twitter.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said emergency services are on site. A heavy police presence, including a bomb disposal unit, surrounded the station.

Remy Bonnaffe said he was inside the station when an explosion went off, followed by a fire.

“The bang was very loud, it was like a very big firework that just went up in front of my nose,” he said. “The fire was very small. It was a very small explosion but a very loud bang.

Developing story – more to come

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

