Zeoli Show Log 06.19.17

June 19, 2017 6:32 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled that a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office law banning trademarks on offensive language is unconstitutional.

3:45pm- On Meet the Press, Chuck Todd suggested that Donald Trump’s presidency is in peril because of a report stating Trump is now being investigated for obstruction of justice.

4:20pm- Brian Kilmeade, Fox & Friends host and NY Times Best Selling Author, joins the show to discuss protesters at Shakespeare in the Park in New York City. 

4:30pm- Robby Soave, an associate editor at Reason.com, calls in to talk about his piece in the NY Times this weekend, “Michelle Carter Didn’t Kill with a Text.”

4:50pm- One week after being released from a North Korean prison, Otto Warmbier, has died from injuries he sustained while being held captive. 

5pm- The EPA plans to stop paying nearly $1 million a year for employee gym memberships. 

5:05pm- Dairy farm workers held a protest labeled “Milk and Dignity” in an attempt to protest Ben & Jerry’s low wages and sub par working conditions. 

5:30pm- Zach Greenberg, a Justice Robert H. Jackson Legal Fellow, checks in to talk about today’s Supreme Court decision protecting the 1st Amendment. 

5:50pm- In 2016, Larry Wilmore, The Huffington Post, and Salon.com mocked Otto Warmbier when he was arrested in North Korea.

