The Dom Giordano Show: Brad Thor, George Parry, JD Mullane, Jake Tapper and

9:00-Anti-Trump protester rushes the stage in New York in protest.
9:10-Republicans can easily get on TV by attacking President Trump.
9:20-Megyn Kelly spares with Alex Jones over the Sandy Hook massacre.
9:35-Brad Thor joined discussing his new book “Use of Force.”
10:00-Attorney George Parry joined discussing the hung jury in the Bill Cosby trial.
10:10-School dress codes inherently sexist?
10:35-Max Kellerman claiming the NFL puts pressure on players by playing the National Anthem at games.
10:45-JD Mullane joined discussing his time in the Courthouse during the entire Bill Cosby trial.
11:00-Jake Tapper joined discussing his interview with Senator Bernie Sanders, the tragic collision causing the death of 7 U.S. Sailors and the news of the day.
11:20-Jack Posobiec joined discussing the anti-Trump protester in New York that rushed the stage of a play.
