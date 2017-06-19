WEATHER ALERT: Potent Cold Front Brings Severe Weather Potential Later Today | Full Weather Coverage

The Dom Giordano Show: Brad Thor, George Parry, JD Mullane, Jake Tapper and

June 19, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, Brad Thor, Jack Posobiec, Jake Tapper, jd mullane, President Trump, school dress code

9:00-Anti-Trump protester rushes the stage in New York in protest.

9:10-Republicans can easily get on TV by attacking President Trump.

9:20-Megyn Kelly spares with Alex Jones over the Sandy Hook massacre.

9:35-Brad Thor joined discussing his new book “Use of Force.”

10:00-Attorney George Parry joined discussing the hung jury in the Bill Cosby trial.

10:10-School dress codes inherently sexist? 

10:35-Max Kellerman claiming the NFL puts pressure on players by playing the National Anthem at games.

10:45-JD Mullane joined discussing his time in the Courthouse during the entire Bill Cosby trial.

11:00-Jake Tapper joined discussing his interview with Senator Bernie Sanders, the tragic collision causing the death of 7 U.S. Sailors and the news of the day.

11:20-Jack Posobiec joined discussing the anti-Trump protester in New York that rushed the stage of a play.

11:35-Protester rushes the stage in New York play.

11:50-Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch