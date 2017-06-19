London Police: 1 Dead, 10 Injured In Terror Attack Outside Mosque

LONDON (CBS) — Extra law enforcement officers are flooding the streets of London after a suspected terror attack overnight.

One person is dead, and at least ten others were injured, after a van crashed into pedestrians outside a London mosque.

The van rammed into a crowd as worshippers were leaving a mosque after Sunday night prayer in north London, during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The van literally turned left with no indication, with no even, like suddenly, deliberately left, and then just hit the people,” said one eyewitness. “And one of them was under the van. People were gathered around the van to actually lift the van up to get this guy up from under the van.”

Cellphone video taken moments after the crash shows the chaos. Police arrested the driver – a 48-year-old man.

“They did it on purpose,” said eyewitness Mohammed Abdullah. “They’ve done it exactly after the hour of prayer.”

“This is being treated as a terrorist attack, and the counter-terrorism command is investigating,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu. “This was an attack on London and all Londoners and we should all stand together against extremists, whatever their cause.”

Many at the mosque, and on social media, criticized the police and the media for what they saw as a too-slow decision to label the mosque attack as terror.

“It is absolutely clear that there are double standards going on. The fact that you (media) haven’t put it as terrorist-related crime, but, yet, it bears the hallmarks – people are run over, Muslims worshipping. Just because is the other way around, why ain’t the justice served,” said another eyewitness.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is drawing connections to other recent acts of violence in the U.K.

“While this appears to be an attack on a particular community, like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster, and on London Bridge, it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect,” Khan tweeted.