Severe Weather Threat Continues Through The Afternoon, Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Severe weather has started to rip through the region Monday and we are likely to see the thunderstorms continue through the early evening hours in Center City and surrounding suburbs.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the entire Delaware and Lehigh valleys until 8 p.m.

A very strong line of thunderstorms is already moving eastward and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have already been issued as well as one tornado warning for Lancaster County.

The current timing of the storms brings them into the Center City area in the between and 4 and 6 p.m.

Potent Cold Front Brings Severe Weather Potential Later Today

It will be a rough drive home for everyone trying to get out of the city at that time.

The heavy rain that will accompany the thunderstorms will spawn flooding and we do have a flash flood watch in effect for the whole region until midnight.

Always remember that you should drive through flooded roadways and always remember “Turn Around Don’t Drown”.

Flooding In Erie County After Severe Storms On Sunday

We should see the end of the thunderstorms on the Pa. side of the river in the early evening, with the heaviest rain then moving into southern and central New Jersey.

Most, if not all, of the thunderstorm activity will clear the shore points overnight, with the precipitation wrapping up around midnight.

Make sure to stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team for updates through the heat of the storms!