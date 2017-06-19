Construction Work On Schuylkill Expressway To Affect Tens Of Thousands Of Commuters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major highway connecting the suburbs to the city is about to get busy with construction crews.

The Schuylkill Expressway — listed on the map as Interstate-76 — is about to undergo a major asphalt resurfacing that will last through October and affect the commute of tens of thousands of commuters.

PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph says the work — weather permitting — begins Monday as road crews do a visual inspection of the eastbound lanes of the highway from Interstate-476 — known as the Blue Route — to City Avenue to find cracks and damaged sections of the roadway.

“We don’t want to miss any areas, so we’ll be marking out some areas where they need to do some patching and some repairs,” said Rudolph. “This way, when they go to do the operations during the night, they’ll know exactly where to cover.”

Roving crews will be tying up the eastbound and then the westbound lanes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily through the end of the week.

Rudolph says the actual paving work begins next week with crews really getting busy between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and weekends as well.

He says plan accordingly and consider alternatives because back-ups will be a reality.