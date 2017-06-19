Protest Held Over Man Killed By Philly Police During Traffic Stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Philadelphia police during a traffic stop took part in a protest on Monday.

“You keep killing black people. This city is on edge,” shouted a protester outside the Philadelphia Police 15th district headquarters.

Protesters called for charges against 15th District Officer Ryan Pownall.

Officer Pownall is currently on administrative duty after shooting and fatally wounding a man two weeks ago along Whitaker Avenue during a traffic stop.

READ: Oops! Coke Tweet Targeting Pittsburghers Uses Map Of Philadelphia

That man was 30-year-old truck driver David Jones.

His family stood at the rally, holding Black Lives Matter signs that had Jones’ picture on them.

“I just want justice for my son. My son didn’t deserve this. He worked he wasn’t a street person,” said David Jones’ mother, Doretha Crosby.

On June 8, after her son was shot and killed, Officer Pownall reported Jones had been driving a dirt bike recklessly.

READ: Former North Korea Detainee Otto Warmbier Dies

That’s what prompted the officer to stop him. Officer Pownall said Jones pulled out a loaded 9 millimeter gun.

“I don’t believe none of that,” said Crosby, “I can’t tell you what happened, all I know is I watched my son get shot on national TV.”

Immediately after the fatal shooting, Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters, “there is some video footage that show some things that give us pause.”

The commissioner acknowledged surveillance video from a nearby business that shows officer Pownall shooting David Jones in the back as he was fleeing.

“We have to put an end to this now, because other cops could look at this like ‘Oh, I could just kill someone and nothing is going to happen to me.’ This is his second time shooting someone,” said Isaac Gardner who organized the rally.

Eyewitness News reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment on the status of the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

The department declined to comment, citing this is an ongoing internal investigation.