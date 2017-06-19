Philadelphia Public School Teachers To Vote On New Contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public school teachers will vote Monday night on a new contract.
Negotiators for the school district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers agreed to a tentative deal on Friday.
Contract Agreement Reached Between Philly Teachers And School District
Teachers have been working four years without a contract.
They have also not received a pay increase in five years.
While there’s no word on what’s in the new deal, it runs through August 2020.
The teachers union has about 10,000 members.