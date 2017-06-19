WEATHER ALERT: Potent Cold Front Brings Severe Weather Potential Later Today | Full Weather Coverage

Philadelphia Public School Teachers To Vote On New Contract

June 19, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, Philadelphia public school teachers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public school teachers will vote Monday night on a new contract.

Negotiators for the school district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers agreed to a tentative deal on Friday.

Teachers have been working four years without a contract.

They have also not received a pay increase in five years.

While there’s no word on what’s in the new deal, it runs through August 2020.

The teachers union has about 10,000 members.

