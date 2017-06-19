Last Call For Pennsylvania Tax Amnesty; Deadline Nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s latest tax amnesty program is in its final hours. Applications, along with payment, must be submitted electronically or postmarked by midnight tonight.
Revenue Department Spokesman Kevin Hensil says as of last Wednesday, some 34,000 people had submitted or were in the process of submitting applications for amnesty on an estimated $105 million of back state taxes. The goal is to collect $150 million. Those who file for amnesty will have all of the penalties and half of the interest waived. Those eligible who don’t file will be hit with an additional penalty of five percent.
“Simply go to our website backtax.pa.gov or call toll-free 844-PA-STATETAX,” said Hensil. “Submit a tax amnesty application and any unfiled tax returns. And you can make a payment by check, money order, credit or debit card, or electronic funds transfer.”