Neighbors Mourning Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted While Swimming

June 19, 2017 8:10 AM
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Neighbors in New Jersey are mourning the death of a young girl who was electrocuted while swimming.

Police say 11-year-old Kayla Matos of Newark was visiting friends in Toms River Saturday night.

She and two friends were using an inflatable raft in a lagoon behind a home.

When two of the girls touched a metal boat lift, the area around the raft became charged.

Kayla was electrocuted and died later at a hospital.

“She’s too young. My heart goes out to her family,” said Toms River resident Anthony Casella. “It’s just a sin. It’s just a lesson: you can’t fool around with anything by the water.”

Police say the other two children were not hurt.

Adults were watching them at the time of the accident and all three kids were wearing life jackets.

