Incidents Of Liver Cancer On The Rise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We don’t think about it much. Certainly liver cancer does not get the attention that breast, lung, and prostate cancer receive, nor does it get the research funding.

But liver cancer is becoming a bigger issue in this country.

The incidence of liver cancer in the U.S. has doubled since the 1970s and is expected to continue increasing until at least 2030.

Liver cancer is a very serious condition with the overall prognosis remaining poor.

According to the American Cancer Society, liver cancer deaths occurred in 4 per 100,000 people in the United States.

The number of deaths is almost double in African-Americans and triple in Native Americans.

Access to care and education related to risk factors are important to find ways to prevent it.

Cases of liver cancer frequently occur following damage to the liver as a result of alcohol or drug abuse, obesity, and infection.