Police: Woman Hit, Dragged By Vehicles In Burlington Township

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a vehicle struck and dragged a woman in Burlington Township Sunday night.
The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., when one vehicle hit the woman and another dragged her along the roadway as she was walking across the southbound lanes of Route 130 and Devlin Avenue, according to police.
Both vehicles fled the scene.
The 53-year-old woman received treatment for head trauma, facial injuries, fractures to her lower body and numerous deep abrasions, at the hospital.
She is in critical, but stable, condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.