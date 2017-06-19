Police: Woman Was Not Throwing Cats Out Of Car, They Jumped Out Of Wheel Well

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester County have determined that a woman was not throwing cats out of her car.
Gloucester Township police say they initially received a call about cats being thrown from a vehicle on Chews Landing Road Saturday.
After finding the vehicle’s owner, they discovered she has several cats.
The investigation revealed several of the cats were housed in the vehicle’s wheel well, and that the cats could’ve jumped while the owner was driving.
Police say they believe she would not purposely harm her cats.
Police searched Chews Landing Road for any injured felines and none were located.
The SPCA was advised of the incident.