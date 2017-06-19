WEATHER ALERT: Potent Cold Front Brings Severe Weather Potential Later Today | Full Weather Coverage

Same Wawa Robbed Twice In Less Than 24 Hours

June 19, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania State Police, Wawa

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — A Wawa in Glen Mills was robbed twice in less than 24 hours.

Pennsylvania State Police say the Wawa at 36 Baltimore Pike was first robbed Saturday around 10 p.m.

Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Music Festival

Police say the suspect bought something at the register before pulling out a gun and demanding money. He did not get any money and fled the scene on foot.

Less than 24 hours later, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., police say a suspect wearing similar clothing from the incident a day before, made a purchase before pulling out a gun and demanding money.

This time, the suspect did leave with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the Wawa on foot.

Slow Chase: Driver Couldn’t Shift Gears

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot black man, with a thin build, no facial hair, dressed in all black clothing and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Trooper Brian Maturo at 484-840-1000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch