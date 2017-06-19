Same Wawa Robbed Twice In Less Than 24 Hours

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — A Wawa in Glen Mills was robbed twice in less than 24 hours.
Pennsylvania State Police say the Wawa at 36 Baltimore Pike was first robbed Saturday around 10 p.m.
Police say the suspect bought something at the register before pulling out a gun and demanding money. He did not get any money and fled the scene on foot.
Less than 24 hours later, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., police say a suspect wearing similar clothing from the incident a day before, made a purchase before pulling out a gun and demanding money.
This time, the suspect did leave with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the Wawa on foot.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot black man, with a thin build, no facial hair, dressed in all black clothing and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with any information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Trooper Brian Maturo at 484-840-1000.