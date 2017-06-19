Cosby Judge May Decide Whether To Release Jurors’ Names

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial could review whether to release the names of the jurors.
Several news operations are challenging a protective order that shields the jurors’ identities.
Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial Saturday after the jury said they were hopelessly deadlocked.
The Montgomery County district attorney says Cosby will be retried.