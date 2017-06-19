WEATHER ALERT: Potent Cold Front Brings Severe Weather Potential Later Today | Full Weather Coverage

Cosby Judge May Decide Whether To Release Jurors’ Names

June 19, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, Steven O’Neill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial could review whether to release the names of the jurors.

‘Hopelessly Deadlocked’: Judge Declares Mistrial In Cosby Sex Assault Case

Several news operations are challenging a protective order that shields the jurors’ identities.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill declared a mistrial Saturday after the jury said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Gloria Allred To Bill Cosby: ‘Round 2 Is Coming’

The Montgomery County district attorney says Cosby will be retried.

