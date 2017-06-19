Bucks Owner Wes Edens Throws Shade At 76ers’ Process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A potential Philadelphia 76ers-Milwaukee Bucks rivalry is brewing.
Related: Sources: 76ers, Celtics Agree On Trade For No. 1 Pick
On Monday, Bucks owner Wes Edens took a shot at Philadelphia’s “process” and the Sixers’ Twitter account responded with the laughing emoji.
The Bucks finished 42-40 in 2016-17, reaching the playoffs as the eastern conference’s No. 6 seed. The Sixers finished 28-54, in large part due to injuries to Simmons and Embiid.
Both teams have budding young stars: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and (reportedly) Markelle Fultz for Philly and Malcolm Brogdon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, and Khris Middleton for Milwaukee.
Embiid, Saric, and Brogdon are the three rookie of the year finalists.