Bucks Owner Wes Edens Throws Shade At 76ers’ Process

June 19, 2017 12:03 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A potential Philadelphia 76ers-Milwaukee Bucks rivalry is brewing.

On Monday, Bucks owner Wes Edens took a shot at Philadelphia’s “process” and the Sixers’ Twitter account responded with the laughing emoji.

The Bucks finished 42-40 in 2016-17, reaching the playoffs as the eastern conference’s No. 6 seed. The Sixers finished 28-54, in large part due to injuries to Simmons and Embiid.

Both teams have budding young stars: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and (reportedly) Markelle Fultz for Philly and Malcolm Brogdon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, and Khris Middleton for Milwaukee.

Embiid, Saric, and Brogdon are the three rookie of the year finalists.

