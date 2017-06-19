Restrictions At Creek Could Be Lifted Following Sewage Spill

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Restrictions at Big Timber Creek in South Jersey, that were put in place after Sunday’s sewage spill, may be lifted this evening.
Department of Environmental Protection and Camden County’s Health Department are keeping an eye on Big Timber Creek in Gloucester Township.
Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen says officials put an advisory out for at least 24 hours, starting Sunday, when at least 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the creek when a pumping station nearby lost power.
No swimming or fishing in the creek or its tributaries.
“Not that anybody is drinking the creek water but that would be prohibited as well and ultimately any fish caught over the next couple of days, eating those fish would be prohibited,” said Keashen.
Keashen added, “Drinking water is not affected by this spill in any way, shape or form.”