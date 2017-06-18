Thousands Turn Out For Gary Papa Run

June 18, 2017 11:01 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands took to the Ben Franklin Parkway for a Father’s Day tradition.

This is the 15th Father’s Day Run in Philadelphia that was renamed after longtime sportscaster Gary Papa after his death due to prostate cancer in 2009.

A big message here: early detection is critical.

Prostate cancer survivor Jim Devenney, who was diagnosed ten years ago, knows this all too well.

“Diagnosed when I was 43. Very young, so when they say get it checked, it’s never too early to get it checked,” he said.

Jim is thankful, like fellow survivor Gary McDonald, who is doing much better after a rough year.

“I could hardly walk. Now, I’m standing, I’m only doing the 1K walk but I’m excited about it,” McDonald said.

And Gary’s daughter Miranda says there’s no better way to support the man who has always been there for her.

“Always above and beyond for my family, so this is just a little token of gratitude to show how awesome he is,” she said.

