Hazmat Situation Declared At Camden County Pumping Station

June 18, 2017 8:44 PM
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — Hazmat crews were called to Big Timber Creek in South Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called to the scene around 3 p.m. when they discovered several thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the creek.

Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority says a local power outage caused the Gloucester Township pumping station to lose service temporarily that caused the spill.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are asking residents not to swim in, fish in or drink from the creek even though Big Timber Creek is not a source of drinking water. Fishing and swimming could be impacted temporarily.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has been notified, and will be providing advisory support.

