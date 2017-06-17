Vineland Police Officer Killed In Crash In Gloucester County

BREAKING: Judge Declares Mistrial In Sex Assault Case Against Bill Cosby 

June 17, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Off-Duty Officer Killed, Vineland Police

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS) — An off-duty Vineland police officer was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey, authorities said.

Thirty-three-year-old Charlie Amadei was a passenger in a minivan traveling eastbound on Route 322 near Garwin Road in Woolrich Township when the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., according to a report by NJ.com.

Amadei was traveling with his wife and three kids, ages 14, 2, and 1, police said. They were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the pickup driver was evaluated at the scene and released with tickets pending completion of the investigation.

Amadei was employed as a special officer with the Vineland Police Department.

