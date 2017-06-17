NJ Man Is Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman At Gunpoint Inside Of Her Home

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) — Burlington County Officials announced Saturday a man has been charged with breaking into a Pemberton Township residence and sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint.
Lawrence Pippins, 26, was arrested Friday night inside of his home in Pemberton Township.
Officials say Pippins is being charged with:
- First degree Aggravated Sexual Assault
- First degree Robbery, second degree Burglary
- Second degree Certain Persons Not to Have a Weapon
- Two Second degree counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
- Third degree Criminal Restraint
- Third degree Terroristic Threats
According to investigators, Pippins gained entry into a residence on Ursinus Court in the University Park apartments through a window at approximately 2:45 a.m. on June 15. They say he then sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint, and robbed her of money before leaving the residence.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said:
“I want to commend the detectives from the BCPO Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit, the Crime Scene Unit, and many other detectives in our Office, as well as the assigned detectives from the Pemberton Township Police Department, for their diligent efforts in bringing this defendant to justice quickly and safely. This is a chilling crime that can affect the security of an entire community. We are fortunate that the excellent police work by these two agencies has taken this individual off the streets.”
Pippins is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a hearing which is scheduled for Tuesday in Superior Court.