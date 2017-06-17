Localities Prep For Their Annual Mosquito Control Efforts

LINDENWOLD, NJ (CBS) — It’s that time again. Time to take action in and around your home to control the mosquito population.

Local health officials are getting ready for the annual summer battle with the pests.

Given a man died from Encephalitis in North Jersey earlier this year, some might be a little more worried about the summer ahead.

Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez isn’t among them.

“That is just a reminder that we need to continue to approach this situation very aggressively because it’s always possible for any one of these diseases to be present in our environment,” Rodriguez, who serves as liaison to the health department, told KYW Newsradio. But with the spread of maladies like the Zika virus, the county is taking steps to address any possible problem.

“It could be through the use of fish which we regularly deploy within the community to make sure that they eat the larvae that might be in stagnant water,” she said. “In addition also, we utilize spraying to try and control the mosquito population.”

You can help by ridding your home of any standing water. And keep that insect repellant handy.