Day 6 Of Deliberations In Cosby Sex Assault Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jurors are entering a sixth day of deliberations in the sex assault trial of comedian Bill Cosby after a grueling week of deadlock.

Cosby’s attorneys have been calling for a mistrial after days of no consensus between jurors.

But Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill made clear that even if he declares a mistrial, prosecutors can re-try Cosby and the defense can not then argue double jeopardy.

Late Friday night, the 79-year-old comedian directly spoke to the media and supporters for the first time since the trial began.

“Please, to the supporters stay calm, do not argue with people. Just keep up the great support,” Cosby told the crowd. “I want to thank the jury for their long days. Their honest work.”

Seven men and five women have so far spent more than 50 hours deliberating, indicating several times to the judge that they could not reach a consensus on any of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. She was then the Director of Operations for the women’s basketball team at Temple University.

“We have just reached the 52nd hour and we are still awaiting and we are still trying to figure this thing out and wait for the jurors,” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said.

Earlier in the week, Wyatt suggested that a deadlocked jury was a win for the defense.

“I just felt like the judge was giving me a huge compliment,” he had said.

Meanwhile, legal experts say the judge tried to ensure the integrity of the legal proceedings by explicitly asking Cosby if he understood the ramifications of a possible mistrial.

“The judge wants to be absolutely sure that Bill Cosby doesn’t claim his lawyer didn’t tell him that you can be re-tried if there is a mistrial,” said Dennis McAndrews, a local attorney.

The jury has so far asked 12 questions, including, “What is reasonable doubt?”

The jurors were due back at 9 a.m. Saturday.