Class Helping New Dads Figure Out Fatherhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If this Father’s Day has you worried about welcoming your first child, you may consider a class just for men.

It’s scary becoming a new dad and there aren’t as many resources for you as there are for moms according to Jay Cherney, director of DadLab at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health.

“We designed it to appeal to men in their transition from being a man to being a father,” he said. “We have some educational material but a lot of it is the guys sharing their stories, their experiences, what they’re learning about being a dad as they try it out, and comparing notes helps them arrive at how they want to be a dad.

Cherney says the DadLab program started this year and classes are free.