Cosby Accuser Thanks Prosecutors After Mistrial; DA Will Retry Comedian

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf Saturday. It says the trial has “given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced.”
Constand accuses the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. He says it was consensual.
The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.
District Attorney Kevin Steele spoke to reporters afterwards. Steele says he’s disappointed the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision. He says he plans to try Cosby again.
“We’ll meet with the judge and get a timeline on what we’re going to do,” Steele said. “Legally, I think we have 365 days to try the case, but we’re gonna push it along.”
Prosecutors are praising Constand and say she’s “entitled to a verdict in this case.”
Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.
