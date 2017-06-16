Using Fiber To Fight Degenerative Joint Disease

June 16, 2017 12:49 PM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Degenerative Joint Disease, or DJD, is a major source of knee pain and it comes from years of wear and tear.

DJD and forms of osteoarthritis can dramatically reduce activity.

Now, a new study in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases finds high fiber intake may actually help fight these joint problems.

The report looked at people and compared their diets and found those who were in the top 25% of fiber intake had a 30% lower risk for developing the knee problems.

There is logic behind the study which helps explain why.

Increasing the intake of dietary fiber has been shown to aid in weight loss and reduce inflammation.
There are other advantages, including lowering of blood pressure and blood sugar.

