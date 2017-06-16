Union Welcome Red Bulls To Chester On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union will return to MLS action on Sunday when they welcome the New York Red Bulls to Chester.

The Union last played on Wednesday night as they opened their run in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-1 fourth-round victory over the Harrisburg City Islanders of the United Soccer League.

“It always feels good to advance,” Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin tells KYW Newsradio. He assisted on one of the Union’s three goals in the win.

This is Medunjanin’s first year with the Union. The native of Bosnia and Herzegovina had spent his entire career overseas until this season, most recently playing in Israel.

“I’m very happy to be here (with the Union),” he says. “It’s a great league, a great organization where I am, good teammates that I have, so I’m very proud to be here.”

In 14 MLS matches for the Union (all starts), Medunjanin has a pair of goals and five assists.

The Union have already played the Red Bulls once this season. Back on May 6th, in Chester, the Union picked up a 3-0 win, their first of the season.

Medunjanin talks about what they need to do to have success this time around.

“When we get the chances, we need to score,” he says. “That’s like the main key. Because you don’t get a lot of chances in a game. So when you get one, it needs to be a goal.”

The Union and the Red Bulls get underway at 5:00pm on Sunday.

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.