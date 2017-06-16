Report: 76ers In Serious Trade Talks With Celtics For No. 1 Overall Pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers is in serious talks with the Boston Celtics in acquiring the No. 1 overall pick, according to multiple reports.

The Vertical and ESPN are reporting the Sixers would give up their No. 3 overall pick and future first round picks to the Celtics to draft point guard Markelle Fultz.

Sources: Philadelphia is waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Current iteration, per league sources to @espn, is a package of a draft picks from Philly, including No. 3 overall, to the Celtics for No. 1 — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

It is not known what future picks the Sixers would give up or if it would include the unprotected 2018 Los Angeles Lakers pick or the unprotected 2019 Sacramento Kings pick.

In current parameters, BOS would receive several picks and no players, sources say. Have to think No. 3 would be involved. https://t.co/xHYANlYzeT — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2017

The Vertical reports that the talks are far enough along that Fultz “could be on his way to Philadelphia for a meeting Saturday.”

Deal talks are far enough along that Fultz could be on his way to Philadelphia for a meeting Saturday, sources say. https://t.co/kR8vwZu8i2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Fultz, the top player in the draft according to multiple analysts, averaged 23 points and nearly six assists a game for the Washington Huskies.

The Sixers would instantly become a dynamic team as Fultz would team up with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric.

The NBA Draft takes place Thursday, June 22.