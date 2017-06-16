NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Report: 76ers In Serious Trade Talks With Celtics For No. 1 Overall Pick

June 16, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers is in serious talks with the Boston Celtics in acquiring the No. 1 overall pick, according to multiple reports.

The Vertical and ESPN are reporting the Sixers would give up their No. 3 overall pick and future first round picks to the Celtics to draft point guard Markelle Fultz.

It is not known what future picks the Sixers would give up or if it would include the unprotected 2018 Los Angeles Lakers pick or the unprotected 2019 Sacramento Kings pick.

The Vertical reports that the talks are far enough along that Fultz “could be on his way to Philadelphia for a meeting Saturday.”

Fultz, the top player in the draft according to multiple analysts, averaged 23 points and nearly six assists a game for the Washington Huskies.

The Sixers would instantly become a dynamic team as Fultz would team up with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric.

The NBA Draft takes place Thursday, June 22.

