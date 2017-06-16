Schuylkill Navy Announces New Series Of Events

June 16, 2017 6:02 PM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The governing body of Boathouse Row and rowing in the Philadelphia region held a press conference late Friday afternoon to announce the formation of a new series of regattas and related events that will take place throughout the year.

The newly announced “Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota” will present six events over the course of the year, many of which have been long running traditions.

The events include ‘The Schuylkill Navy Regatta’ in June, ‘The Independence Day Regatta’ and ‘The Philadelphia Youth Regatta’ in July, ‘The Schuylkill Navy Run’ through Fairmount Park on Thanksgiving Day, ‘Ergathon Philadelphia’ in April, and ‘The Stotesbury Cup Regatta’ in May.

The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia Commodore Paul Horvat also announced the formation of the Schuylkill Navy High Performance Collaborative Team which will see rowing clubs working together to make local athletes even better.

“Hopefully by pooling resources, still maintaining our individual club identities as Vesper or Penn A-C or other clubs, we’ll still maintain that, but we’ll pool our resources and hopefully find a way to develop a higher level,” Horvat said.

Horvat feels the combined resources will also allow the athletes to travel for international competitions, and hopefully birth some future Olympians that got their start on Boathouse Row.

