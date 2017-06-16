School Bus Crashes Into House In Egg Harbor Township

June 16, 2017 9:30 AM
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus crashed into a home in Egg Harbor Township, Friday morning.

Police say it happened in the 4000 block of Tremont Avenue, just before 8 a.m.

The school bus had no children on board and the bus driver was not injured.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

Investigators say a propane tank was also struck. Hazmat responded to the scene and contained a leak.

No word on what caused the crash.

 

