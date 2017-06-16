School Bus Crashes Into House In Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus crashed into a home in Egg Harbor Township, Friday morning.
Police say it happened in the 4000 block of Tremont Avenue, just before 8 a.m.
The school bus had no children on board and the bus driver was not injured.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.
Investigators say a propane tank was also struck. Hazmat responded to the scene and contained a leak.
No word on what caused the crash.