You Can Now Rent A ‘Husband’ Or ‘Wife’ To Do Housework

June 16, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Sometimes Spouse, Texas

TEXAS (CBS) — A Texas couple is renting themselves out, and it’s completely legal!

Their company is helping singles get through their “honey-do” lists.

“We are a handyman and household service, and we rent out husbands and wives,” said the owner.

You can now rent a husband or wife to get jobs around the house done. The company dispatches husbands to do yard work and rent-a-wives to handle maid services and pet-sitting.

“It’s a very unique business model, I love that it’s the handy work and cleaning together,” said one customer.

The company’s name, “Sometimes Spouse,” attracts a lot of attention.

“Wherever we go with the perforation on the back of our vehicles, people are snapping pictures,” said the owner.

The owners say all rent-a-spouses undergo a background check.

“You can rent him, but you can’t keep him,” said a wife.

The company now boasts 40 franchises in Texas alone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch