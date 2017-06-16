You Can Now Rent A ‘Husband’ Or ‘Wife’ To Do Housework

TEXAS (CBS) — A Texas couple is renting themselves out, and it’s completely legal!
Their company is helping singles get through their “honey-do” lists.
“We are a handyman and household service, and we rent out husbands and wives,” said the owner.
You can now rent a husband or wife to get jobs around the house done. The company dispatches husbands to do yard work and rent-a-wives to handle maid services and pet-sitting.
“It’s a very unique business model, I love that it’s the handy work and cleaning together,” said one customer.
The company’s name, “Sometimes Spouse,” attracts a lot of attention.
“Wherever we go with the perforation on the back of our vehicles, people are snapping pictures,” said the owner.
The owners say all rent-a-spouses undergo a background check.
“You can rent him, but you can’t keep him,” said a wife.
The company now boasts 40 franchises in Texas alone.