Police: Teen Accused Of Killing Rabbit With Brick While Kids Recorded

BRICK, N.J. (CBS) –– Authorities are investigating after a teen boy is accused of smashing a rabbit with a brick, skinning and dismembering it.
The incident was reported June 8 and allegedly took place at the Maple Leaf Park apartment complex in Brick, New Jersey.
A resident of the apartment complex told the Patch two kids recorded while the teen smashed the rabbit’s legs and head with a brick. He then allegedly broke off the animal’s legs and skinned it.
Police: 66-Year-Old Man Brutally Beaten During Robbery
A photo posted to social media the day of the incident shows the dead rabbit, a cottontail, lying on a sidewalk and the boy skinning it, reports the Patch.
The resident said the kids who recorded the incident, showed the video to the resident, who contacted police.
Brick police then reported the incident to the New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who is currently investigating.
One Comment
Clearly this is a sick individual. If he is not “handled” now, he’ll become a husband & father from hell, for sure. Most, criminals have this skeleton in their closets. Just like child pornography is a crime & to post online is a crime, so too should anything like this evil. Needs to be tougher laws & penalties for posting these types of videos online.
That kid must be sick in doing stuff like that. All serial killers start with torturing and killing animals. Look at Ted Bundy and other killers.