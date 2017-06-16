Police Dog In Training Is Melting Hearts Around The World

TAIWAN (CBS)—Baby ‘Fushin’ will soon be on the police force in Taiwan.

Fushin, a one-year-old yellow Labrador is training to be a blood detection dog with the New Taipei City Police Department.

The police department tells CBS Philly that Fushin was born on May 9 and his name means “ lucky star” in English.

Fushin has five siblings: Schuman, Federica, Eagle, AJ and Sunny. Their parents are Leader and Yellow and they are both 2-year-old sniffer dogs.