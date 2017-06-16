Philly Fathers Honored At City Hall Luncheon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local fathers were recognized at the 3rd annual City Hall Father’s Day luncheon.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson held his annual Father’s Day luncheon at City Hall, honoring local dads like Michael Thinner, a father of ten.

“Not all biological, but I don’t make a distinction!” said Thinner.

Thinner says being a dad is a responsibility he takes very seriously.

“Once you have those babies, what types of adults they turn into depends greatly how you and the mother raise the children up!” he said.

26-year-old Mikal Carr is one of Thinner’s children. What makes for a good dad?

“I mean, for me, it’s more so just being around,” said Carr.

Thinner agrees that the most valuable thing he gives his children is his time.

“Children want to be secure and feel safe and feel loved. It’s not always about money,” he said. “If you’re there, if you’re consistent, they’re gonna love you the same as a dad that’s a millionaire because you’re rich by having that consistency and that relationship with your child!”

Meanwhile, Councilman Johnson is a relatively new dad himself.

“I have a two-year-old and a six-month-old, Isaiah and Elijah, and so they are the center of my universe!” he said.

He says stepping into the role of father has made him a better man.

“I’m more conscious about making sure I’m mindful of what I say out of my mouth. I’m mindful of my behavior and my actions,” Johnson said.