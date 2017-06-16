NC Hospital Holds Graduation For Babies Leaving The NICU

GASTONIA, N.C. (CBS) — It’s graduation season.
Nurses at a North Carolina hospital are holding special ceremonies for premature babies graduating the NICU
Preemies leaving the neonatal intensive care unit get their own graduation day, complete with a custom cap and a professional photo shoot.
Melissa Jordan, a NICU nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia came up with the idea.
“The families absolutely love it,” said Jordan. ” The day itself symbolizes so much but to have the graduation hat and have these pictures to keep forever is very exciting for the parents.”
In the last six months, there have been 14 graduation ceremonies.