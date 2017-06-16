NC Hospital Holds Graduation For Babies Leaving The NICU

June 16, 2017 7:44 AM

GASTONIA, N.C. (CBS) — It’s graduation season.

Nurses at a North Carolina hospital are holding special ceremonies for premature babies graduating the NICU

Bionic Eye Implants Giving Vision Back To Blind 

Preemies leaving the neonatal intensive care unit get their own graduation day, complete with a custom cap and a professional photo shoot.

Melissa Jordan, a NICU nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia came up with the idea.

Climate Change Leading To Higher Alcohol Content In Wine?

“The families absolutely love it,” said Jordan. ” The day itself symbolizes so much but to have the graduation hat and have these pictures to keep forever is very exciting for the parents.”

In the last six months, there have been 14 graduation ceremonies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch