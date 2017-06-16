News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 16

June 16, 2017 8:50 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris talks about the aftermath of the shooting in Virginia, an update on the Bill Cosby trial, President Trump’s apprenticeship programs, and what would make the best Philadelphia invention for Shark Tank. Chris talks with economist Chris Butler about apprenticeships.

6:07 The jury is still deadlocked in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

6:18 Chris talks about his excitement for the upcoming U2 concert in Philadelphia this Sunday night.

6:23 Rep. Steve Scalise is still in critical condition after sustaining a gun shot earlier this week.

6:35 What’s Trending: Bill Cosby, Andrea Constand, MLB, U.S. Open.

6:48 Vladimir Putin offers political asylum to former FBI Director James Comey if need be.

6:51 Megyn Kelly is set to interview Alex Jones on her new NBC program Sunday night.

7:00 Finance Friday: Chris Stigall talks with Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the benefits of apprenticeship programs and President Trump’s plans with them.

7:20 Rep. Nancy Pelosi responds to Republicans who are blaming the rhetoric of Democrats for the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

7:37 Chris talks about his most recent column, “On The Contrary, Hate Has A Home”.

8:01 President Donald Trump tweeted this morning about the ongoing investigation.

8:06 Camille Paglia writes an article in the Weekly Standard on “Trump, Democrats, Transgenderism, and Islamist Terror.”

8:23 Chris asks the callers what would make the best unique Philadelphia invention for Shark Tank.

8:35 What’s Trending: Donald Trump, Beyonce, Lorde, Shania Twain, Elizabeth Banks. 

 

