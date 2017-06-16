1 Injured In Germantown Shooting

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the chest, late Thursday night.
It happened on the 5000 of Germantown Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.
Authorities say the 22-year-old man was also shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable but critical condition.
Officials say about 10 witnesses were near the victim at the time of the shooting.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing dark clothes, black hooded sweatshirt, rubber gloves and a mask.
No word on a motive.