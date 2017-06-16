Eagles Announce Scouting Department Additions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have made some changes in the scouting department, the team announced on Friday.
The new hires:
- Ian Cunningham – director of college scouting
- T.J. McCreight – player personnel executive
- Brandon Brown – assistant director of pro scouting
- Matt Holland – pro scout
Additionally, Trey Brown was named player personnel executive college/pro; Jim Ward was named the team’s Midwest area scout; and Katie David was named football operations coordinator.
“We are extremely excited about our staff,” said Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas. “The group’s collective passion, character, football knowledge, and experienced eye for talent are great assets to the organization and the personnel department.”
