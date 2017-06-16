Child Injured In Dirt Bike Hit-And-Run In Wilmington

June 16, 2017 8:42 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros
Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington are searching for a motorcyclist accused of striking a child and fleeing.

It happened in the 100 block of North Van Buren Street on May 24.

Police say the child was struck by a dirt bike after getting off the bus. The child was injured, his condition was not released.

The dirt bike was then seen fleeing northbound on North Van Buren Street, and then eastbound on West 3rd Street.

If you have any information that can help police, call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or Text a tip to NIXLE at 888777.

 

