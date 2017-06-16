Carson Wentz Invites Teammates To Fargo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are off until Training Camp begins on July 24th.
Have no fear, Carson Wentz is here.
The 24-year-old second-year Eagles QB invited several of his teammates to Fargo, North Dakota for a workout and bonding session in July, according to NJ.com. Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Jordan Matthews, Zach Ertz, and Trey Burton are all expected to attend, among others.
Related: Eagles Ready For Down Time
“It’s locked in,” Jeffery told NJ.com. “We just haven’t set the dates yet.”
Doug Pederson discussed this on Thursday.
“I think it’s huge. I think it’s big,” Pederson said. “I think it just shows the leadership that Carson has and the rapport he has with the receivers and the confidence that he has in those guys.”
We’re already excited for the photos and videos that will hit social media.