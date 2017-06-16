Camden Teen Charged In May Fatal Shooting

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A Camden teenager has been charged with the fatal shooting of another teen in May.
The 17-year-old, whose name is not being released, is charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Shapaul Johnson.
The teen is being held in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.
It happened on May 18th in the 1000 block of Thurman Street around 7:30pm.
Police found Johnson on the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.