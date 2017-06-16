Brandon Graham: ‘Carson Wentz Is Gonna Be The Man’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most Eagles fans believe that Carson Wentz is poised to become a superstar.

Wentz’s teammate Brandon Graham, a 29-year-old defensive end and leader, believes in the young quarterback from North Dakota.

“I think he’s gonna be the man, I really do,” Graham told the 94WIP Midday Show on Friday. “I think he’ll be here for a long time. I’ve seen guys come in and not take it serious — as serious — even at quarterback. You’re trying to get out of the building as much.

“I’ve seen immature guys come in. He’s a mature guy. He came in and he wanted to learn right away. He was there early, before me, and I get there pretty early. And I’m right around the corner.

“For me to see the consistency of him always trying to get better, you could only root for a guy like that. And to actually see him play. Man, some of the rushes that he’s got out of. I think about the Giants one he dipped under, I mean he’s freakish man. I’m just excited to see what year two Carson Wentz looks like.”