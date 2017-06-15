Report Of Envelope With ‘Peculiar Smell’ Found In IRS Building

BREAKING: Jury In Bill Cosby Trial Says They Are Deadlocked, Judge Tells Them To Keep Working

June 15, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hazmat and fire crews responded to an IRS building in University City after an envelope with a “peculiar smell” was found in the mail room.

Crews were called to the 2900 block of Market Street, around 10:30 a.m.

Police say workers found a wet envelope with a”peculiar smell” and then reported having eye irritation.

The building was not evacuated, but the mail room was closed while crews investigated.

Hazmat crews found the substance in envelope deemed to be non-hazardous

No one was taken to the hospital.

