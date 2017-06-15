Report Of Envelope With ‘Peculiar Smell’ Found In IRS Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hazmat and fire crews responded to an IRS building in University City after an envelope with a “peculiar smell” was found in the mail room.
Crews were called to the 2900 block of Market Street, around 10:30 a.m.
Police say workers found a wet envelope with a”peculiar smell” and then reported having eye irritation.
The building was not evacuated, but the mail room was closed while crews investigated.
Hazmat crews found the substance in envelope deemed to be non-hazardous
No one was taken to the hospital.
