Gas Station Leak Spills Into West Deptford Creek

WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The West Deptford Township Police Department says a leak in the fuel system of a gas station led to diesel fuel spilling into a creek in the township.
Police say officers were called to the area behind the Southwood Shopping Center for a strong odor of diesel fuel, and after investigating officers determined that fuel had leaked from a nearby Citgo Gas Station.
Hazmat teams and Emergency Responders were called in to assess and begin clean up.
Testing conducted by water and sewer personnel showed that the township water system was not compromised by the spill.