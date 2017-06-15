Gas Station Leak Spills Into West Deptford Creek

June 15, 2017 8:50 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, KYW Newsradio 1060, New Jersey, West Deptford Township

WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The West Deptford Township Police Department says a leak in the fuel system of a gas station led to diesel fuel spilling into a creek in the township.

Police say officers were called to the area behind the Southwood Shopping Center for a strong odor of diesel fuel, and after investigating officers determined that fuel had leaked from a nearby Citgo Gas Station.

Hazmat teams and Emergency Responders were called in to assess and begin clean up.

Testing conducted by water and sewer personnel showed that the township water system was not compromised by the spill.

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch