Survey: Dads Want Time With Kids For Father’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When it comes to getting a gift for Father’s Day, it’s best to spend some quality time.

Eighty-seven percent of dads say a great way to honor them is by letting them have fun with their kids, according to a national survey conducted by Propeller Insight on behalf of Ebates.

The survey with 1,000 adults polled also found that 18 percent of dads say the best way to please them with a gift is to buy electronics.

Coming in second for dads’ affection are power tools, followed by a good ole sporting event.

One in ten dads say they would like some outdoor equipment like camping, fishing or hunting supplies.

The survey also revealed 45 percent of all Americans plan to buy a gift for their dad this year and 16 percent plan to buy one for their husband.

But 36 percent will not buy a gift at all. And just two percent of people will buy a gift for their father-in-law.

Talk about a thankless role.

Things are not all bad though as grandpas and brothers are still getting love.

According to the national survey, 15 percent of people say they would get a gift for their grandpas, if they had to purchase a gift for a father figure other than their dads. Ten percent chose their brothers. Philadelphia can probably relate to the latter given the city’s nickname.

One thing is for certain, with or without a survey, Father’s Day is an opportunity to show some love for that dad in your life.