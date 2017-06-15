Manhunt Expands Nationwide In Search Of 2 Inmates Accused Of Killing Correctional Officers

June 15, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Donnie Rowe, Ricky Dubose

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) — The manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused of killing two correctional officers as they escaped a prison bus is expanding.

Authorities are now conducting a nationwide search for Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe.

Officers have recovered the Honda Civic the pair carjacked after Tuesday’s killings.

Police believe they are now in a white pickup truck and could be anywhere in the country.

“This is the greatest effort I have ever seen and it’s not just because of the crime, it’s because the public is in grave danger,” said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. “These are dangerous, seriously dangerous, vicious hoodlums.”

The reward for information leading to their arrests now stands at $130,000.

