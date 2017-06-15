Postmates Rewarding Dads With Free Wings And Beer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Postmates is offering up free wings and beer in celebration of Father’s Day.
This is a limited offer, only lasting Father’s Day weekend (June 16-18), so get your life in order and hit up your dad to literally take in all that goodness the day has to offer you both.
The offer is only available for new users and it is only valid for up to $20 including a delivery fee.
Hopefully your dad is not hip to downloading delivery apps, so you and him and whoever else can order some delicious wings and beer from local restaurants or chains by simply entering the code: DADROCKS.
On another note, Postmates conducted a poll via National Today to uncover the most “dad-loving” state and Pennsylvania ranked 34 out of 50 states.
Both New Jersey and Delaware loved their dads more, according to the poll, as The Garden State ranked 15 overall and The First State took the top spot, staying true to its name.
The poll consisted of 2,000 people, in which participants responded to how much time they were expecting to spend with their dads on Father’s Day.
It seems Pennsylvania can do a lot better with dad love.
But at least the avoided that dreaded 50th spot.