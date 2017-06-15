Police: Woman Assaults 82-Year-Old, Steals Her Pocketbook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an elderly woman in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.
Police say an 82-year-old woman was thrown to the ground and had her pocketbook stolen by another woman on the morning of June 1.
The incident happened at the corner of Battersby Street and Tyson Avenue.
The victim suffered an abrasion to her right elbow.
The suspect is a 5-foot-5 Hispanic woman, with a heavy build, and should-length hair. She was wearing a pink and grey striped shirt and dark-colored pants.
If you have any information, please call police at 215-686-8477.
