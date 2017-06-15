Taste With Tori: Pie and Plate Cafe

June 15, 2017 11:47 PM By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under: Ambler, CBS3 Summerfest, Food

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Buttery crusts, fillings galore! Get your forks ready for the best pies in Ambler at the Pie and Plate Cafe!

Together for 26 years, meet husband and wife owners Kurt and Kristen Wente! Get this, their business didn’t start with pie it started with a birthday wish!

Kristen said at 40 she needed a life change so they got off to a sweet start in the cupcake industry with their “Jimmies” cupcake food truck! Until together they saw a need for speed, making a fast dash for doing something different–pie!

Now in their adorable pie cafe their list goes on for salads, soups, and pies you can only get in Ambler! Because that’s how they’re named!

More from Vittoria Woodill
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch