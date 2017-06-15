Taste With Tori: Pie and Plate Cafe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Buttery crusts, fillings galore! Get your forks ready for the best pies in Ambler at the Pie and Plate Cafe!
Together for 26 years, meet husband and wife owners Kurt and Kristen Wente! Get this, their business didn’t start with pie it started with a birthday wish!
Kristen said at 40 she needed a life change so they got off to a sweet start in the cupcake industry with their “Jimmies” cupcake food truck! Until together they saw a need for speed, making a fast dash for doing something different–pie!
Now in their adorable pie cafe their list goes on for salads, soups, and pies you can only get in Ambler! Because that’s how they’re named!